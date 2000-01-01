Explore Endless Creativity with Blank Memes
Use our easy drag-and-drop tool to customize memes with HeyGen's templates and scenes for viral content. Perfect for social media posts and engaging storytelling.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Blank Memes Work
Create your own viral memes using customizable templates and easy-to-use editing tools.
Choose a Meme Template
Start by selecting from a wide range of funny meme templates available in the Meme Generator. Each template offers a unique style and humor that can be further customized.
Upload Your Own Image
Add a personal touch by uploading your own image. Use the drag-and-drop tool for easy placement and editing within the template editor.
Add Your Own Text
Infuse humor and creativity by adding your own text to the blank meme. Utilize HeyGen's text editor to select font styles, sizes, and colors that enhance your meme's appeal.
Download and Share
Finalize your creation by downloading your meme in various formats, including GIF, to share across social media platforms. Watch your content go viral!
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unleashing Creativity with Blank Meme Templates
HeyGen enhances meme creation with engaging templates and AI tools, making meme generation faster and more impactful.
Generate Social Media Clips Instantly
Create engaging, shareable memes and clips for social media in minutes with HeyGen's customizable templates.
Boost Creativity with Customizable Templates
Use HeyGen's template editor to personalize memes, adding your own text and images, to create viral content.
Create High-Impact Ads with Memes
Leverage AI-generated templates to craft humorous and eye-catching ads that capture your audience's attention.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I create engaging memes with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a versatile Meme Generator where you can create memes using customizable templates. With our intuitive drag-and-drop tool, you can easily add your own text and images to craft unique, viral content.
Can I use my own images when creating memes with HeyGen?
Yes, with HeyGen's template editor, you can seamlessly upload your own images to customize your memes. This allows you to inject your personal touch and creativity into every meme you make.
Does HeyGen support GIF format for memes?
Absolutely! HeyGen's Meme Generator allows you to create and download memes in various formats, including GIFs, making them perfect for sharing on social media platforms.
What makes HeyGen's templates stand out for meme creation?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of blank memes and meme templates, making the creative process effortless. These templates are easily customizable, ensuring your memes remain fresh, funny, and shareable across multiple channels.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
