Create a vibrant 30-second promotional video to introduce a new line of mountain bikes or announce a special seasonal sale, targeting casual cyclists and potential new customers. The visual style should be energetic with bright, dynamic shots of bikes in action and engaging text overlays, set to an upbeat, modern soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly design an eye-catching video that captures immediate attention for your bike shop promo video maker efforts.

