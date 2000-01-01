Discover the Best Video Slideshow Maker Online

Create stunning photo slideshows with music using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor. Enjoy customizable templates and professional-quality slideshows with our user-friendly interface.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How the Best Video Slideshow Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning slideshows with music using HeyGen's intuitive tools and features.

Step 1

Create with Customizable Templates

Start by choosing from HeyGen's vast array of customizable templates, perfectly tailored to fit any occasion. Each template is designed to help you quickly craft a professional-quality slideshow with minimal effort.

Step 2

Add Photos and Videos

Use the drag-and-drop editor to easily upload your favorite photos and videos from your device. Enhance your slideshow by arranging your media in a captivating sequence that tells your story.

Step 3

Apply Music from the Library

Select the perfect background music from HeyGen's extensive music library. Add emotion and atmosphere to your slideshow, ensuring your audience remains engaged and entertained.

Step 4

Export in HD for Social Sharing

Once your slideshow is complete, effortlessly export it as an HD video file. With HeyGen, sharing your creation on social media platforms is just a click away, letting you captivate your friends and followers.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Harness HeyGen for Stunning Video Slideshows

Transform photos into captivating slideshows with HeyGen's AI, leveraging customizable templates and creative animations for professional-quality videos.

Craft High-Quality Videos Swiftly

HeyGen empowers users to create high-performing ads and professional slideshows swiftly using AI-driven tools and customizable templates.

Engage Audiences with Social Media Clips

Generate captivating social media videos and clips quickly, ideal for slideshow makers seeking to share engaging content online.

Storytelling with AI-Powered Narratives

Enliven slideshows by bringing historical events to life through AI-powered video storytelling, adding depth and emotion to presentations.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen enhance slideshow creation with AI?

HeyGen leverages cutting-edge AI-powered tools to streamline the creation of professional-quality slideshows. Its text-to-video feature and voiceover generation allow for seamless integration of scripts and narratives, making your slideshows engaging and dynamic.

What customization options does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides a suite of customization options including customizable templates, branding controls, and a vast media library. Users can effortlessly adjust the aspect ratio, add branding elements, and select from stock assets to tailor their slideshows.

Can I create a slideshow with music using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen's robust slideshow maker includes a diverse music library, allowing you to seamlessly integrate music into your slideshows. With license-free options and easy-to-use tools, adding the perfect soundtrack is a breeze.

What makes HeyGen a user-friendly online slideshow creator?

HeyGen offers a highly intuitive, drag-and-drop interface that simplifies the slideshow creation process. With straightforward video editing tools and rich animations and transitions, creating compelling visual stories becomes an enjoyable experience.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

