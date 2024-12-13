Create a vibrant 45-second promotional video targeting aspiring barbers, showcasing the energy and hands-on learning experience of a barber school. The visual style should be fast-paced with upbeat background music and quick cuts of student work, while the audio features an enthusiastic voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a professional look that highlights the school's unique curriculum, making it an effective barber school promo video maker.

