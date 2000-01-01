Create Stunning Banner Videos for Impactful Storytelling

Elevate your brand's message with AI-generated banner videos using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, ensuring seamless and visually captivating content.

392/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How a Banner Video Works

Discover the steps to create a captivating banner video, showcasing creative content and storytelling on your platform.

Step 1

Create a Compelling Script

Start by crafting a script that effectively communicates your message. Focus on storytelling to engage your audience and ensure your video's theme aligns with your brand's narrative. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to bring your story to life.

Step 2

Select the Right Visual Elements

Choose imagery and clips that resonate with your audience. Consider using stop-motion or VFX to add a unique touch to your video. Leverage HeyGen's Media library/stock support for high-quality visuals to enhance your banner video's appeal.

Step 3

Apply Branding Controls

Customize your banner video by incorporating your brand's colors and logo. This reinforces brand recognition and consistency. HeyGen provides Branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate these elements into your video.

Step 4

Export and Share Your Video

Finalize your banner video by resizing it to fit various platforms. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports make this process straightforward. Share your completed video across your YouTube page and social content channels to maximize its impact.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Top HeyGen Use Cases for Banner Videos

Unlock dynamic banner video creation with HeyGen, leveraging AI for vibrant, storytelling-driven content that enhances your social and digital presence.

Icon 1

High-Performing Ad Creation in Minutes

Quickly create attention-grabbing banner videos that elevate your advertising campaigns using HeyGen's AI technology.

Icon 2

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Effortlessly design captivating banner videos to boost your social media presence and audience engagement.

Icon 3

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Craft compelling banner videos to highlight customer stories and testimonials, fostering trust and connection with your audience.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen assist in creating banner videos?

HeyGen provides advanced tools like AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts to craft engaging banner videos. With seamless integration of branding elements and dynamic templates, it ensures your banner videos stand out.

What makes HeyGen ideal for social content creation?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive media library and flexible branding controls, allowing creators to produce captivating social content effortlessly. It supports creative storytelling through features like voiceover generation and subtitles.

Can HeyGen be used for designing original content?

Yes, HeyGen excels in designing original content with its rich variety of templates and scenes. It encourages creative collaboration by offering tools like stop-motion and VFX to make your content visually appealing.

Why choose HeyGen for YouTube page videos?

HeyGen is perfect for YouTube pages, offering adaptable aspect-ratio resizing for different video formats. Its voiceover and captioning features enhance viewer engagement, making your videos more professional and accessible.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Product Explainer VideoCreate Video MarketingMarketing Video MakerInvideo Black FridaySales VideoPromotion VideoExplainer Video ExamplesShort Video AdsDemo VideoProduct Demo VideoVideo Ad MakerB2B Video MarketingFacebook Video Ad CreatorExplainer VideoFacebook Ad VideoVideo AdsVideo For SalesMarketing Video TemplatesProduct VideoMobile Video Advertising3D Video MakerAi Video MakerTwitter Video ToolVideo CreatorVideo Template

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background
Banner Video | Elevate Your Design | HeyGen