Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second architectural review video targeting real estate agents, showcasing modern, crisp graphics and an engaging, professional voiceover with subtle background music. Leverage HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to refine your content, emphasizing accurate perspective correction and the artistic application of film filters.
Imagine a 2-minute instructional video designed for tech enthusiasts, employing dynamic, clear screen recordings and an upbeat, energetic voiceover. With HeyGen's Text-to-video from script, you can highlight efficient video editor techniques and the impact of precise Trim functions effortlessly.
Produce a compelling 45-second short designed for content creators focused on visual storytelling, combining a vibrant, artistic look with an ambient musical atmosphere. Integrate HeyGen's AI avatars to bring out the subtle nuances of optimal Exposure and balanced Saturation in your visual narrative.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers a balanced perspective video maker with an intuitive video editor, enabling precise White Balance, perspective correction, and stunning film filters for polished, professional results.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Expand your educational reach by producing high-quality, balanced video courses that effectively convey complex topics to a global audience.
Simplify medical topics and enhance healthcare education.
Translate intricate medical topics into clear, balanced video content, significantly enhancing healthcare education and patient understanding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video editor, transforming text scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars. It provides a one-click solution with various presets, enabling users to create high-quality content efficiently without complex traditional editing.
Can I customize the visual style of videos generated by HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive branding controls to ensure your videos align with your identity. You can leverage various templates and scenes, customizing elements like logos and colors to integrate specific visual character and achieve your desired aesthetic.
What technical export and accessibility options does HeyGen provide for generated videos?
HeyGen supports flexible aspect-ratio resizing to fit various platforms, alongside robust export capabilities for your final video. It also automatically generates accurate subtitles and offers precise control over video audio, enhancing accessibility and reach.
Does HeyGen facilitate rapid video assembly and editing?
HeyGen streamlines production with ready-to-use templates and a comprehensive media library, offering a true one-click solution for many tasks. Users can quickly compose scenes, effectively trimming and managing content to optimize video speed and flow.