Effortlessly Backup Video with Secure Cloud Storage

Preserve your cherished videos and photos with automatic backups, enhanced by HeyGen's media library support for seamless video access and organization.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video Backup Works

Discover how to securely back up your videos using cloud storage in four simple steps, ensuring your cherished memories are safe and accessible anytime.

Step 1

Choose Your Backup Method

Select a reliable cloud storage solution for your video backups. Consider providers offering robust security infrastructure and data encryption features to ensure your videos are protected.

Step 2

Upload Videos Automatically

Enable automatic backup on your device by activating the camera roll backup feature. This ensures new videos are saved directly to the cloud without manual intervention, saving you time and hassle.

Step 3

Organize Your Media Library

Take advantage of advanced AI-powered tools to organize your video files within the cloud storage. Categorize videos by date, event, or even facial recognition to find them easily when needed.

Step 4

Share and Access with Ease

Utilize the cloud storage's capabilities to store and share files effortlessly. Access your videos from any device and securely share them with friends or family using personalized links.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Transform Backup Video Content with HeyGen

Discover HeyGen's innovative approach to backing up and organizing videos using AI, ensuring efficient cloud storage and seamless file management.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos

Effortlessly transform backup videos into captivating social media clips, enhancing engagement and visibility.

High-Performing Ad Creation

Leverage backup video content to craft compelling ads quickly, boosting marketing efforts with AI-driven creativity.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Turn backup videos into persuasive customer testimonials, highlighting success stories to attract new clients.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen help with backing up videos to the cloud?

HeyGen facilitates seamless video backups to the cloud with integrated tools that ensure your media is securely stored and easily accessible. Our automatic backup features allow for straightforward uploads, making video storage a hassle-free experience.

What makes HeyGen's cloud storage solution unique?

HeyGen combines advanced data encryption with efficient data compression, ensuring your photos and videos are both secure and optimized for space. This robust cloud solution enhances the reliability and efficiency of managing large media libraries.

Does HeyGen offer automatic backup for camera rolls?

Yes, HeyGen supports automatic camera roll backups, ensuring your photos and videos are consistently protected. With features designed for convenience and reliability, you can focus on creativity without worrying about data loss.

Is data encryption used in HeyGen's storage solutions?

Absolutely, HeyGen employs sophisticated data encryption technology to protect your media files during storage and transfer. This ensures your sensitive data remains private, safeguarding your media against unauthorized access.

