B2B Marketing Promo Video Maker to Boost Engagement

Produce high-impact B2B promo videos faster. Our AI Promo Video Maker integrates powerful voiceover generation for clear messaging.

Imagine a vibrant 30-second promo video targeting small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how effortlessly they can create engaging "b2b marketing promo video maker" content. The visual style should be modern and energetic, utilizing bright color palettes and dynamic motion graphics, complemented by an upbeat, contemporary soundtrack. This engaging narrative will highlight HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to demonstrate rapid "promo video" creation, emphasizing simplicity and speed.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How B2B Marketing Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional B2B marketing videos that capture attention and drive engagement with our intuitive platform, designed for impactful promotion.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by converting your B2B marketing script into a compelling video using our Text-to-video from script capability. This lays the foundation for your effective promo video.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals & Voices
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and professionally. This makes your marketing video engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Polished Elements
Further refine your B2B marketing video by incorporating custom branding controls like logos and brand colors. This ensures consistency and boosts brand recognition.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your promotional content by exporting your video in the desired aspect ratio and resolution. Deliver high-quality promotional videos ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an AI Promo Video Maker that empowers B2B marketing teams to effortlessly create high-impact promotional videos. Our platform streamlines video creation, enabling businesses to produce professional marketing videos and AI-generated videos quickly.

Showcasing Customer Success Stories

Build trust and credibility in B2B by transforming customer testimonials into compelling and authentic AI-powered success story videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of marketing videos?

HeyGen acts as an easy video maker, allowing you to transform text scripts into professional marketing videos with AI avatars and natural voiceovers. This significantly speeds up the production of your promotional videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for enhancing promo videos?

HeyGen provides an extensive selection of video templates, a comprehensive media library, and AI avatars to elevate your promo videos. You can also apply branding controls like logos and colors for a consistent look.

Is HeyGen suitable for B2B marketing content creation?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be a powerful b2b marketing promo video maker. It empowers B2B teams to efficiently create high-quality marketing videos that align with brand guidelines, ensuring effective promotional campaigns.

Can HeyGen generate videos directly from text?

HeyGen excels at AI-generated videos from text-to-video scripts, automatically including voiceovers and subtitles. This capability allows for rapid video creation, making it an efficient online video editor for any project.

