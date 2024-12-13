A 45-second vibrant and professional marketing video should target small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing HeyGen as the ultimate "avatar marketing video maker." Visually, it should be clean and engaging with vibrant text animations and subtle background music, complemented by an upbeat, clear, and friendly professional voiceover. The core message will highlight the ease of creating compelling content using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and diverse "AI avatars" to elevate their brand messaging.

Generate Video