Create polished marketing videos effortlessly. Transform your scripts into professional, hype-generating content with our powerful Text-to-video from script feature.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen's AI video maker helps athletic departments produce professional promo videos and highlight reels fast for social media and recruitment.
Create High-Impact Promotional Videos.
Quickly produce professional, high-performing promo videos and ads to attract fans, sponsors, and recruits with AI video.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Content.
Generate dynamic social media videos and highlight clips instantly to boost engagement and reach for your athletic programs.
How does HeyGen empower users to create professional and engaging promo videos?
HeyGen's AI-powered video creation platform allows you to produce stunning marketing videos without complex editing experience. Leverage our video templates and drag-and-drop editing to generate instant hype videos for your brand or social media marketing.
What features make HeyGen an ideal Sports Highlight Video Maker?
HeyGen provides robust tools to create personalized highlight reels and dynamic hype promos for athletes and teams. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to craft compelling narratives for college recruitment tapes or viral moments.
How can I customize my creative promo videos to align with my brand using HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, adjust colors, and utilize media from our stock library or your own uploads. This ensures your marketing videos are sleek, branded promo videos that maintain professional quality.
What role does AI play in HeyGen's online video maker capabilities?
HeyGen leverages AI-powered video creation to streamline the process, transforming scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars, realistic voiceovers, and automatic subtitles. This makes generating polished promotional clips fast and efficient, even for users with no editing experience.