Annual Operations Video Maker: Your Year-in-Review Solution
Create compelling year-in-review videos quickly with professional templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 45-second recap video for a creative agency, aimed at impressing clients and industry peers. Employ a dynamic, modern visual aesthetic with trendy background music, emphasizing visually driven storytelling. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support for stunning visuals and text-to-video from script for engaging narration, ensuring high-quality videos that stand out.
For stakeholders, employees, and partners of a larger corporation, an informative 90-second annual operations video is essential. It requires a polished and professional visual and audio style, supported by a clear, authoritative voiceover. With HeyGen's AI avatars presenting data and insights, along with automatic subtitles/captions, these business videos achieve maximum clarity and accessibility.
Craft an engaging 30-second video to create videos highlighting a recent company achievement or event, designed for marketing teams to share on social media. Utilize a fast-paced, contemporary visual style with catchy, trending music to capture immediate attention. Optimize the content for various platforms by using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating professional annual operations videos and year-in-review recaps. Our online video maker helps businesses craft compelling corporate videos quickly.
Generate Engaging Corporate Recaps for Social Media.
Quickly produce concise, engaging video clips from your annual operations review to share across social media and other platforms.
Boost Internal Communication Engagement.
Transform complex operational reports and annual summaries into dynamic AI videos to significantly enhance internal team engagement and comprehension.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create high-quality videos for my business?
HeyGen is an online video maker that empowers you to create professional, high-quality videos effortlessly. Utilize our diverse video templates and AI capabilities to transform scripts into engaging business videos and corporate communications.
Can HeyGen assist in producing a year-in-review video or recap video?
Absolutely. HeyGen serves as an excellent annual operations video maker, offering intuitive tools to compile your year's highlights. Easily upload photos and videos, add text, and incorporate animation to create a compelling recap video that resonates with your audience.
What creative options are available for customizing my videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive creative control for your videos. You can leverage a wide array of video templates, add custom branding elements like logos and colors, and enhance your content with text, subtitles, and dynamic animation to truly make it your own.
Is HeyGen an efficient online video maker for creating engaging content?
Yes, HeyGen streamlines the video creation process with advanced AI. Our platform allows you to quickly generate high-quality videos from text, utilize AI avatars, and access a rich media library, making it an incredibly efficient online video maker for any project.