Create Stunning Animated Videos for Free with Ease
Discover the power of HeyGen's animated video maker with AI avatars. Effortlessly craft professional videos using a drag-and-drop editor and pre-designed templates for social media success.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use an Animated Video Maker for Free
Create captivating animated videos effortlessly using a free plan. Enhance your content with AI-powered tools and vibrant video templates.
Select a Video Template
Kickstart your project by choosing from a diverse collection of professionally designed video templates. Each template provides a creative foundation to bring your story to life.
Customize Using the Drag-and-Drop Editor
Easily tailor your chosen template using our intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Personalize elements with text, images, and graphics, ensuring your video aligns with your brand.
Enhance with AI-Powered Tools
Incorporate cutting-edge AI features, such as Text-to-Speech and Voiceover Generation, to add dynamic audio and voice elements to your video with minimal effort.
Export Your Animated Video
Once your masterpiece is complete, export it in MP4 format. Enjoy the freedom to share your watermarked-free creation across social media and various marketing platforms.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Generate Social Media Clips Instantly
Effortlessly create engaging social media videos with HeyGen's intuitive editor, boosting your online presence.
High-Impact Ads in Minutes
Craft high-performing advertisements swiftly using HeyGen's AI video maker, enhancing your marketing reach.
Bring Historical Events to Life
Reimagine history through AI-powered storytelling, creating immersive and educational animated videos.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen simplify animated video creation?
HeyGen streamlines the creation process with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing users to easily incorporate Video Templates and build engaging animated videos effortlessly. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even those new to video creation can navigate its features seamlessly.
What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen employs cutting-edge AI-powered tools, including Text-to-Speech and voiceover generation, to enhance your videos. The AI avatars and Character Builder further allow for dynamic and personalized animated content creation, making it a robust tool for marketers and creators alike.
Can I customize my video with HeyGen's tools?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides extensive customization options, from Branding controls to adjusting aspect ratios. Its vast media library and stock support empower users to design unique animated videos tailored to specific needs without any watermarks.
What makes HeyGen suitable for explainer videos?
HeyGen is perfect for crafting explainer videos thanks to its comprehensive suite of tools, including pre-designed Templates & scenes. These features, paired with the platform's subtitle and captions capabilities, ensure your message is clear and effectively communicated.
