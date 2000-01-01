Create Engaging Animated Video Ads Instantly
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Animated Video Ads Work
Discover how to create captivating animated video ads in just four simple steps using our user-friendly AI Video Maker.
Select a Template
Kickstart your creative journey by browsing our extensive collection of video templates. Choose the one that aligns best with your ad's message and desired aesthetic.
Customize Your Design
Leverage the drag & drop editor to personalize your video ad. Add engaging elements like brand colors, text, and unique animations for maximum impact.
Incorporate AI Voiceovers
Elevate your animated ads by generating dynamic AI voiceovers. Select the perfect voice to narrate your ad, enhancing the storytelling experience for your audience.
Export and Share
Once satisfied with your animated masterpiece, export it in your desired format. Seamlessly share across social media platforms to reach and captivate your target audience.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Maximize Impact with Animated Video Ads
Unlock the potential of animated video ads with HeyGen. Create high-performing, engaging ads using AI-driven templates and user-friendly tools.
High-performing Ad Creation
Design eye-catching animated ads swiftly with AI-enhanced templates to captivate audiences.
Engaging Social Media Videos
Craft stunning social media animations that boost engagement and drive brand visibility.
Boost Training Engagement
Enhance learning experiences with animated videos, increasing retention and interest.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen's AI Video Maker elevate animated video ads?
HeyGen's AI Video Maker provides a seamless way to create animated video ads using intelligent motion design and customizable templates. Our platform's user-friendly interface ensures that digital marketers can effortlessly craft engaging videos that resonate with their audience.
What features make HeyGen suitable for creating promo videos?
HeyGen excels in producing promo videos with its extensive media library, AI avatars, and branding controls. By utilizing our drag & drop editor, creators can add personalized branding elements and instantly generate captivating content tailored for digital marketing success.
Can HeyGen assist in creating engaging content for social media?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for social media animation projects. With a variety of video templates and voiceover generation capabilities, the platform supports content creation that stands out, ensuring your video ads go viral and capture the intended audience's attention.
How does HeyGen support ecommerce brands in content creation?
HeyGen empowers ecommerce brands by offering AI-driven solutions like text-to-video from scripts and subtitles/captions. This approach allows for rapid, consistent content creation that aligns with your brand message and engages customers effectively.
