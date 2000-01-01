Boost Your Business with an Animated Sales Video
Enhance brand recognition and conversion rates with high-quality animations and professional voiceover, using HeyGen's AI avatar technology and easy storyboard creation tools.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How an Animated Sales Video Works
Discover the steps to create a compelling animated sales video that captivates your audience and boosts brand recognition.
Create Your Script
Begin by drafting a concise script that highlights your business's value proposition. Focus on your target audience and tailor the message to solve their specific needs. Incorporate elements of script and scenario writing to establish a clear narrative.
Choose Dynamic Animations
Bring your script to life by selecting dynamic animations that visually convey your message. Utilize HeyGen's media library to source high-quality animations that align with your brand's visual identity and enhance viewer engagement.
Add Professional Voiceover
Elevate your video with a professional voiceover. Use HeyGen's voiceover generation tool to produce clear and engaging audio, ensuring your explainer video conveys information in a way that's easy for the audience to understand.
Apply a Clear Call-to-Action
End your video by applying a strong, clear call-to-action that motivates viewers to take the desired step, be it visiting your website or contacting your sales team. Ensure the CTA is visible and reinforces the video's overall message.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Maximize Sales with Animated Video Solutions
Explore how HeyGen revolutionizes animated sales videos, enhancing brand recognition and boosting conversion rates with high-quality animation tools.
High-Performing Ads with AI Video
Create eye-catching animated sales videos quickly, enhancing brand recognition and driving conversions.
Boost Engagement with Social Media Clips
Generate compelling sales explainer videos in minutes, engaging your target audience and increasing conversion rates.
Showcase Success Stories
Bring customer success to life with animated storytelling, highlighting your value proposition and building trust.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen boost conversion rates with animated sales videos?
HeyGen enhances conversion rates by using dynamic animations and professional voiceovers to create engaging sales explainer videos that captivate your target audience and convey a clear call-to-action.
Why choose HeyGen for creating an animated sales video?
With HeyGen, you can effortlessly create visually stunning sales videos using AI avatars, tailored scripts, and customizable templates to maintain a consistent visual identity that boosts brand recognition.
What features does HeyGen offer for explainer video creation?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite including text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing, making it a perfect tool for creating high-quality animation tailored to your marketing campaign needs.
How does HeyGen cater to creative needs like script and scenario writing?
HeyGen excels in creative storytelling by offering tools for script and scenario writing, character creation, and storyboard development, ensuring your animated sales video effectively showcases your value proposition.
