Produce a 45-second welcoming video for new hires undergoing relocation onboarding, addressing common concerns and offering practical advice. The target audience is newly recruited employees moving to a new city. The visual style should be warm and encouraging, featuring diverse avatars in professional settings, complemented by an upbeat, friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key information, making the onboarding experience more engaging and personalized for new hires.

