Create engaging employee onboarding videos instantly by turning text into video, saving your HR team valuable time.

Craft a 45-second energetic and friendly AI onboarding video for new tech company hires, visually featuring diverse AI avatars guiding them through key first-day procedures, complemented by an upbeat soundtrack and professional voiceover generation to ensure clear communication during their employee onboarding.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI onboarding checklist video maker Works

Effortlessly transform your onboarding checklists into engaging, professional videos, ensuring new hires grasp key information quickly and effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Script
Begin by drafting your onboarding checklist as a clear, concise script. Utilize the powerful Text-to-video from script capability to automatically convert your written content into spoken narration for your video.
2
Step 2
Select an Engaging AI Avatar and Template
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your checklist, adding a human touch. Enhance your video's appeal by selecting a professional video template that aligns with your brand's aesthetic.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video with Branding
Tailor your onboarding video by applying your company's Branding controls, including logos and colors, to maintain consistency. Integrate custom professional voice-overs or refine auto-generated ones to perfect your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Onboarding Videos
Finalize your professional onboarding videos with automatically generated subtitles/captions for accessibility. Export in various aspect ratios, ready for seamless distribution to your new employees across learning platforms or internal channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen is the ultimate AI onboarding checklist video maker, empowering HR teams to create engaging AI onboarding videos and training videos. Easily turn text into video with customized AI avatars and video templates, streamlining your entire employee onboarding process for maximum impact.

Ensure Consistent Global Onboarding

.

Deliver standardized and culturally relevant onboarding experiences worldwide, using multi-language support and consistent AI video content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging AI onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create onboarding videos using its advanced AI video maker technology. You can leverage a wide range of video templates, customize AI video content, and add lifelike AI avatars to produce engaging materials for your new hires.

Can I customize AI avatars for my employee onboarding videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization of AI avatars to perfectly represent your brand or team in your employee onboarding videos. You can adjust their appearance and incorporate professional voice-overs for a truly personalized touch.

How does HeyGen turn text into professional onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI onboarding video maker transforms your written scripts directly into professional video content. Simply input your text, and HeyGen will generate high-quality visuals, complete with professional voice-overs and relevant scenes, making it easy to create onboarding videos efficiently.

What benefits does using an AI onboarding video maker offer for HR teams?

An AI onboarding video maker like HeyGen significantly streamlines the entire onboarding process for the HR team by automating video creation. This saves valuable time, ensures consistent, high-quality delivery of essential information, and enhances the overall new hire experience.

