How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How AI Marketing Videos Work
Unlock the potential of AI to effortlessly create stunning marketing videos that captivate your audience with this simple 4-step guide.
Select a Video Template
Kick off your marketing video creation by choosing from HeyGen's diverse collection of video templates. These ready-made designs set the foundation for your visual story, making the process both swift and stylish.
Add AI Avatars
Enhance your videos by incorporating AI avatars to deliver engaging messages. Choose avatars that resonate with your brand's voice to create a personalized and memorable viewer experience.
Generate Script and Voiceovers
Utilize HeyGen's AI script generator to craft your narrative and then bring it to life with text-to-speech technology for seamless voiceover integration, adding depth to your message.
Apply Branding and Export
Personalize your video by incorporating your brand's colors, logos, and other distinctive elements. Once satisfied, export the video in the desired aspect ratio for effortless sharing across social media platforms.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Transform Marketing with AI-Powered Video Creations
Discover how HeyGen empowers your marketing with innovative AI video tools, enabling creative, high-performing content for social media and beyond.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI
Quickly generate captivating ads with AI video, optimizing viewer engagement and enhancing your marketing strategy.
Create Courses and Expand Reach
Utilize AI to produce engaging educational videos, enabling broader global reach and improved learner interaction.
Engage Social Media with AI Videos
Produce dynamic, captivating social media videos rapidly, fostering stronger audience connections and boosting brand visibility.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of AI marketing videos?
HeyGen leverages AI to simplify marketing video creation through its AI video generator and script-to-video capabilities. Users can effortlessly produce professional video ads with AI avatars, ensuring engaging and dynamic content.
What makes HeyGen's AI video generator stand out for creative projects?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of video templates, animations, and voiceover features tailored for creative endeavors. With its intuitive interface, users can craft personalized explainer and product videos, accentuated by custom branding elements.
In what ways can HeyGen assist in optimizing video ads for social media?
HeyGen's AI video editor provides tools like aspect-ratio resizing and subtitle inclusion, ensuring video ads are platform-ready. These features are crucial for enhancing visibility and engagement across social media channels.
Can HeyGen's platform help in producing videos from text?
Absolutely! HeyGen's text-to-video functionality seamlessly converts scripts into dynamic videos. Coupled with its AI avatars and rich media library, creating talking head videos has never been easier or more efficient.
