AI Avatar Onboarding Video Maker: Streamline Employee Training

Create engaging onboarding videos for new hires and HR teams with lifelike AI avatars, streamlining your entire process.

Envision a 60-second engaging employee onboarding video crafted specifically for new hires, featuring a friendly, lifelike AI avatar. The visual style should be warm and professional, utilizing clean graphics and a welcoming color palette, accompanied by soft, uplifting background music. This video, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars, aims to deliver key introductory messages with a personal touch.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Avatar Onboarding Video Maker Works

This platform helps HR teams create engaging, scalable employee onboarding videos with lifelike AI avatars and customizable content to streamline the process.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Begin by choosing a professional video template or starting from scratch to create your employee onboarding videos efficiently using our templates and scenes.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Script and Select an AI Avatar
Input your script, and then choose from a diverse library of lifelike AI avatars to be your virtual host, bringing your content to life effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding and Media
Apply your brand's logo and colors using our branding controls, then enhance your video with relevant media from the library to make it truly engaging and unique.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Video
Produce your high-quality onboarding video, complete with subtitles for accessibility, and easily export it for seamless sharing with your new hires.

Use Cases

HeyGen, as an AI Avatar Onboarding Video Maker, empowers HR teams to streamline the onboarding process by creating professional and engaging videos for new hires. This AI-powered platform leverages lifelike AI avatars to deliver personalized and scalable training, significantly boosting new hire retention.

Simplify Complex Training Information

Effortlessly transform intricate company policies, systems, and procedures into clear, informative, and easily digestible video lessons.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator significantly streamlines the process, allowing HR teams to quickly produce engaging employee onboarding videos with lifelike AI avatars directly from a script, enhancing the overall onboarding experience for new hires.

Can I use customizable AI avatars for personalized onboarding training?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to create engaging videos featuring virtual hosts and customizable AI avatars. These avatars can deliver personalized and scalable training content, ensuring new hires feel welcomed and thoroughly informed.

How can HeyGen help maintain consistent branding in onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls and video templates, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo, colors, and consistent messaging. This ensures all your onboarding videos are professional and perfectly aligned with your brand identity.

Is HeyGen's AI Avatar Onboarding Video Maker easy for anyone to use for video creation?

Absolutely. HeyGen features a beginner-friendly design and a powerful text-to-video AI generator, making video creation accessible to HR professionals and anyone without prior video editing experience, simplifying the entire process.

