AI API Changes Video Maker: Automate Your Video Production

Automate video creation with our AI API changes. Generate compelling content instantly by integrating dynamic AI avatars.

Create a 30-second vibrant social media video targeting marketing professionals and small business owners, showcasing how an AI video maker can revolutionize content creation. Use a bright, modern visual style with an upbeat, professional voiceover, highlighting the ease of using HeyGen's templates & scenes for quick, impactful social media videos.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI API Changes Video Maker Works

Leverage powerful AI API capabilities to seamlessly automate video production, integrate dynamic content, and scale your creative output with precision.

1
Step 1
Create Video via API Call
Utilize the Text to video API to programmatically submit your script and video configuration preferences, initiating the video generation process with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Integrate AI Avatars and Voices
Seamlessly integrate AI avatars into your scenes and define custom voiceovers. Our API allows programmatic selection and customization of AI avatars to personalize your video content at scale.
3
Step 3
Apply Dynamic Templates
Apply pre-designed templates or define custom scene compositions through the API for efficient video automation. This ensures consistent branding and visual storytelling across all your generated videos.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Export your generated videos in various formats and aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Leverage robust API Integration to effortlessly deliver finished content directly to your target destinations, including Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video maker API empowers developers to integrate advanced video automation, streamlining content creation workflows. Our platform facilitates rapid production of dynamic videos from text, revolutionizing how companies leverage AI for video content.

Enhanced Training & Education

Improve learner engagement and retention by automating the creation of dynamic, AI-powered training videos and educational content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of engaging social media videos?

HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines the creation of dynamic social media videos. Utilize various templates, AI avatars, and generate natural voiceovers directly from your script to capture attention effortlessly.

Can I customize the visual elements and branding of my AI-generated videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust video editing options. You can fully customize your videos with branding controls, incorporate media from our library, and utilize templates to ensure your content perfectly aligns with your creative vision.

What is the process for generating videos from text using HeyGen's AI capabilities?

With HeyGen, you simply input your text script, and our AI video maker transforms it into professional video content. Our advanced voiceover generation seamlessly brings your words to life, allowing you to generate videos from voice (text).

How does HeyGen's AI technology enhance video automation for various content needs?

HeyGen leverages powerful AI for efficient video automation, allowing you to quickly scale content production. Our AI video maker integrates seamlessly, helping teams and developers create diverse video types without extensive manual video editing.

