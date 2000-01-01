Add Music to Video Easily and Creatively
Enhance your videos with seamless background music using HeyGen's AI-powered text-to-video script integration, perfect for creating impactful and engaging content.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Add Music to Video Effortlessly
Follow these simple steps to add captivating background music to your videos using HeyGen's user-friendly features and capabilities.
Upload Your Video
Begin by uploading your video file onto HeyGen’s platform. This process is straightforward and supports a wide range of formats, ensuring seamless integration with your project. Simply drag and drop your file to get started.
Choose Your Music
Select the perfect background music from HeyGen’s extensive media library. Browse through a variety of options, including royalty-free tracks, to find the music that best fits your video's tone and message.
Add Music to Video
Incorporate your chosen track into the video using HeyGen’s intuitive timeline. Adjust the volume levels and synchronize audio with your video content for a flawless blend. Use fade-in and fade-out effects for a professional touch.
Export and Share
Once you are satisfied with your creation, export your video in high definition. HeyGen makes it easy to share your final masterpiece directly to social media platforms, making your content accessible to your audience instantly.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your Videos by Adding Music
Unlock the potential of your videos by adding music with HeyGen, a seamless video editor. Craft compelling content effortlessly using AI-powered tools for background music.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos
HeyGen enables users to create captivating social media clips with background music in minutes.
Showcase Customer Success Stories
Add impactful soundtracks to customer success videos, making stories more memorable with HeyGen.
Inspire with Motivational Videos
Enhance the motivation in your videos with perfectly synced background music using HeyGen.
Have questions? We have answers
How can I add music to my video using HeyGen?
HeyGen allows users to seamlessly add music to their videos through a user-friendly interface. Simply select the desired audio track from the extensive media library, and effortlessly sync it with your visuals to craft captivating content.
What features does HeyGen's video editor offer for creative projects?
HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools, including customizable video templates, AI-driven avatars, and stunning design elements to elevate your projects. These features help users produce engaging, bespoke video content with ease.
Can I control the volume of audio tracks in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers intuitive volume control options, allowing users to fine-tune audio levels in their videos. This ensures that background music, voiceovers, and sound effects complement the visual content perfectly.
Why should content creators choose HeyGen for video production?
HeyGen stands out with its comprehensive suite of tools like voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls, making it an ideal choice for creators aiming to produce studio-quality videos effortlessly.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.