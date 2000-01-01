Engage Your Audience with a Stunning 3D Explainer Video
Leverage the power of realistic 3D visuals and AI avatars to create captivating explainer animations that enhance brand awareness and boost your marketing strategy.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How 3D Explainer Video Works
Explore how 3D explainer videos can captivate audiences, enhance brand awareness, and drive improved conversions with realistic visuals.
Choose Your Template
Select from a wide variety of professionally designed templates in the 3D Explainer Video Toolkit to suit your marketing strategy. These templates offer flexible designs to convey your message with creativity and precision.
Add Your Media and Text
Incorporate your brand's media files and custom text to create a personalized experience. Use the media library to access stock footage, ensuring a visually captivating and seamless storytelling experience.
Apply Realistic 3D Visuals
Enhance your video with realistic 3D visuals using character animation and motion graphics. This feature allows you to communicate complex ideas effortlessly while engaging your audience with lifelike animations.
Export and Share with Ease
Once your video is crafted, export it in the preferred aspect ratio and format for your chosen platform. Share your 3D animated video to boost brand awareness and attract more customers effectively.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your 3D Explainer Videos with HeyGen
HeyGen transforms 3D explainer videos into captivating content using AI, enhancing engagement, storytelling, and marketing efficiency.
High-Impact Ad Creation with AI
Create stunning 3D explainer videos for advertisements that captivate audiences and drive higher engagement and conversion rates.
Engage Global Learners with Courses
Develop compelling educational content with 3D animations to reach and engage learners worldwide, simplifying complex topics effectively.
Boost Social Media Engagement Fast
Generate eye-catching 3D animated clips for social media quickly, increasing viewer interaction and brand awareness.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen's 3D Explainer Video Toolkit unique?
HeyGen stands out with its robust 3D Explainer Video Toolkit, featuring AI avatars and a vast library of customizable templates and scenes. This allows for seamless explainer animation creation that enhances brand storytelling and awareness.
How can HeyGen improve your marketing strategy?
HeyGen empowers businesses by providing tools to create engaging animated marketing videos, which improve conversions and enhance visual communication, thereby boosting brand visibility and attracting more customers.
Can HeyGen handle character animation?
Absolutely! HeyGen's capabilities include realistic 3D visuals and character animation, enabling users to bring life to complex ideas and enhance product tutorials with engaging, animated scenes.
Is it easy to integrate media and text with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's platform is designed for simplicity, allowing users to seamlessly add their media and text into motion graphics, resulting in polished 3D explainer videos that resonate with target audiences.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.