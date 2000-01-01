Create Impactful 2D Explainer Videos Effortlessly
Transform your scripts into engaging animated explainer videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools and text-to-video capabilities, perfect for boosting your marketing strategy.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a 2D Explainer Video Works
Craft engaging 2D explainer videos effortlessly with a structured, four-step process. Simplify complex ideas using visual storytelling and animation.
Create a Storyboard
Begin by outlining your video's flow. A storyboard acts as a visual script, mapping out scenes, characters, and dialogues for a coherent narrative.
Choose Animated Characters
Select from HeyGen's extensive library of animated characters to bring your storyboard to life, ensuring your message is communicated effectively.
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation tool to narrate your explainer video. This feature ensures that your video delivers clear explanations and engages your audience.
Export in Various Formats
Once your video is complete, HeyGen allows you to export it in different formats. This ensures your explainer video is ready for any platform, be it social media, your website, or a marketing presentation.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Explainer Videos with HeyGen
HeyGen revolutionizes 2D explainer video creation, offering tools for engaging animated videos, ideal for marketing and social media strategies.
Generate Captivating Social Media Clips
Quickly produce engaging social media videos to boost brand visibility and audience interaction.
Boost Learning with Interactive Videos
Expand educational reach with interactive courses designed to engage learners globally.
Create Inspiring Historical Narratives
Bring historical events to life using AI-driven video storytelling, captivating audiences with compelling narratives.
Have questions? We have answers
What defines an explainer video?
An explainer video is a short animated film used to illustrate complex ideas, services, or products in an engaging and easy-to-understand way. HeyGen offers tools to create high-quality explainer videos with AI avatars and customizable templates.
How does HeyGen simplify video creation?
HeyGen provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, a vast visual library, and AI-powered tools that enable users to easily create animated explainer videos without prior experience. Its user-friendly interface streamlines the production process.
How can HeyGen enhance my marketing strategy?
By incorporating animated explainer videos crafted with HeyGen's tools, you can improve engagement on social media and your website, delivering clear explanations and compelling narratives that resonate with your audience.
Can I personalize my videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to customize your work by adding branded elements such as logos, colors, and custom fonts. This ensures your explainer video aligns seamlessly with your brand identity.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.