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Nano Banana — dummy hero

Hero shot
Character lock
Editorial
Studio light
Concept art

Dummy description for Nano Banana. Replace before launch.

Powering creators everywhere with Nano Banana
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Capabilities

What Nano Banana can do

Nano Banana is a powerful image model purpose-built for creators and teams. Here's what makes it different.

Photorealistic hero imagery with Nano Banana

Nano Banana renders studio-grade hero shots from a short prompt — natural lighting, real-looking materials and clean composition.

Iterate on the same scene with different lighting setups, lenses or color grades and keep your brand look intact.

Nano Banana hero shot example

Lock a character, generate forever

Upload a reference, pin the identity and Nano Banana stays on-model across hundreds of poses, outfits and environments.

Build full character sheets in one prompt and reuse them across stills, illustrations and marketing assets.

Nano Banana character lock example

Editorial style, controllable down to the lens

Direct lensing, lighting and grading with art-direction prompts. ${model.modelLabel} responds to softboxes, golden hour, anamorphic glass and more.

Pin a moodboard reference and every output snaps to the same look.

Nano Banana editorial style example
Use cases

Use Cases of Nano Banana

Hero campaign imagery

Compose striking hero shots with controllable lighting, lensing and composition for landing pages and OOH placements.

On-brand product photography

Generate consistent product imagery across backgrounds, angles and seasons without booking another studio day.

Editorial illustrations

Match a magazine art-direction prompt and get cohesive editorial visuals for articles, decks and social cards.

Avatar reference sheets

Lock a character and produce expression, pose and outfit sheets that stay on-model from frame to frame.

Concept art and moodboards

Iterate on environments, characters and product concepts with rapid, high-fidelity exploration.

Teams ship faster with Nano Banana

Hear from creators and brands who use Nano Banana to scale storytelling and ship campaigns in hours.

Miro
"Nano Banana gave our writers the same level of creativity in the process that I have with visual storytelling channels."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Experience Designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when I realized I could write a script, send it off, and never have to be on camera again — and Nano Banana would handle the rest."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen and Nano Banana is that I don't have to say no to projects anymore. It's like we've expanded our team and can do so much more with the same resources."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
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Frequently asked questions

Everything you need to know about Nano Banana on HeyGen.

Nano Banana generates production-grade still imagery from text prompts and reference photos — hero shots, product photography, illustrations, character sheets and concept art with consistent style.

Yes. Nano Banana responds to detailed art-direction prompts: lensing, lighting setups, camera angles and color grading. Pin a moodboard reference for tighter style control.

Yes. Upload a character reference, lock the identity and generate consistent expression, pose and wardrobe sheets that stay on-model.

Generate images up to 4K and export PNG or JPG. Outputs are sized and color-managed for web, paid social, print and OOH.

Yes. HeyGen licenses the underlying assets and you retain rights to the images you create. Make sure any third-party content you upload is cleared for commercial use.

Open HeyGen, choose Nano Banana from the model picker, describe the image you want and click generate. You can iterate on the same prompt or remix references.

Whatever you want to make, you can make it now

Start creating with Nano Banana and the rest of HeyGen's AI studio. No setup, no shoots — just open a tab and go.

Start creating
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