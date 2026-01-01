Managing sub-workspaces

Sub-workspaces are separate environments within a single HeyGen account. Each sub-workspace can have its own members, permissions, and settings, making it easier to organise teams, departments, or client work without overlap.
They’re particularly useful for:
Depending on configuration, subworkspaces can either share or isolate billing, avatars, API keys and templates.
Access sub-workspaces
From your HeyGen dashboard, click your name and select Manage Workspace.
Inside this section, you’ll see the Sub-workspaces option.
Create a new sub-workspace
To create a sub-workspace, select Create Sub-workspace.
Start by:
Invite members and assign roles
Next, invite members by entering their email addresses and assigning roles.
Available roles include:
Configure settings and permissions
After assigning roles, configure the sub-workspace settings.
If Parent Workspace Manages Billing is enabled:
You can also choose whether the subworkspace can view API settings.
When enabled, the subworkspace receives its own API key, and usage is tracked independently, making it easier to monitor activity by team or client.
When everything is set, select Create Sub-workspace to finish set-up.
Once created, seats from the parent workspace are allocated automatically.
When inviting members, seats are assigned based on availability. If the seat limit is reached, an existing member must be removed before adding a new one.
Manage resources and usage
By selecting the gear icon next to any sub-workspace, you can update its settings and allocated resources.
Key controls include:
Assigning credits per sub-workspace gives admins better visibility, cost control, and flexibility. You can also delete a sub-workspace from this menu if needed.
Share assets across sub-workspaces
Sharing assets follows a consistent process across HeyGen.
For avatars, voices, brand kits, or templates, open the asset library and select the three-dot menu on the asset. Choose Share, and select the sub-workspace you want to share it with.
Once shared, the asset becomes immediately available in the selected sub-workspace for video creation.
With sub-workspaces, you can organise teams, control access, and scale video creation without losing oversight.