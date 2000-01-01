Erstellen Sie beeindruckende Videos mit unserem Videoerstellungstool
Unlock your creativity with our AI-powered tools featuring text-to-video, voiceover generation, and a vast media library for professional results.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a Video Creator Works
Effortlessly craft professional videos with HeyGen's intuitive features, transforming your ideas into dynamic content in just a few steps.
Create Your Video Outline
Start by outlining your video with HeyGen's Text-to-Video from Script feature. Simply input your text and let AI generate a dynamic storyboard.
Choose the Perfect Video Template
Select from a variety of professional video templates designed to fit different styles and purposes. These templates ensure your content looks polished and captivating.
Add AI-Powered Voiceovers
Enhance your video with authentic voiceovers. Utilize HeyGen’s Voiceover Generation capability to provide professional-quality audio that matches your video’s theme.
Publish Directly to Social Media
With the click of a button, export and share your video across social media platforms. HeyGen's Branding Controls let you maintain consistent logos and colors for brand integrity.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your Video Creation with HeyGen
Explore how HeyGen's AI video tools can elevate your video creation by simplifying editing, enhancing engagement, and streamlining publishing.
Create High-Impact Ads with AI Efficiency
Craft professional, attention-grabbing advertisements swiftly using HeyGen's AI video capabilities.
Engage Audiences with Quick Social Media Clips
Effortlessly produce dynamic and engaging social media videos to captivate your audience.
Streamline Course Content Creation
Develop educational courses efficiently and effectively, reaching more learners globally with engaging AI-generated videos.
Have questions? We have answers
How does HeyGen's AI video maker enhance video creation?
HeyGen's AI video maker simplifies the creation process by leveraging AI-powered tools to generate videos from text scripts, apply transition effects, and optimize with professional voiceovers. This ensures users can create professional videos with minimal effort.
What video editing features does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen provides a robust suite of video editing capabilities, including multi-layer editing, drag-and-drop functionality, and customizable video templates. Users can effortlessly edit and enhance their videos, benefiting from seamless integration with stock content and transition effects.
Can HeyGen assist in producing videos with captions?
Yes, HeyGen excels in generating captions and subtitles, utilizing advanced text-to-speech features. This ensures your videos are not only engaging but also accessible, appealing to a broader audience.
Why choose HeyGen for creating professional videos?
HeyGen stands out as an online video maker by offering extensive tools like AI avatars, branding controls, and a comprehensive media library. These features allow users to craft visually compelling, on-brand videos ready for direct publication to social media.
