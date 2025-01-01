How to use Avatar IV

In this lesson, you’ll learn how to bring your avatar to life using Avatar IV, HeyGen’s most advanced expressive avatar model.

Avatar IV lets you generate lifelike talking performances from a photo or a video, without cameras, filming, or studio setups.

Create a video with Photo to Video

From your HeyGen homepage, open Apps and select Photo to Video.

Upload a photo or choose a sample image. Then add your content by writing a script or uploading an audio file. If you need inspiration, click Surprise Me to generate a script automatically.

For best results, keep your video under 180 seconds.

If you’re using a written script, select a voice. You can choose one of your existing voices, pick from the HeyGen Library, or generate a new voice using Voice Design by entering a custom prompt.

Configure motion and expressiveness

Next, choose your Motion Generation Mode. Select Faster for quicker results or Quality for higher-fidelity output. Keep in mind that Quality mode uses twice as many credits.

Set the Expressiveness Level to Low, Normal, or High, depending on how animated you want the avatar to appear.

In the Custom Motion field, you can type motion cues or choose from preset options to guide the avatar’s movement.

You can also adjust the resolution from 720p to 1080p.

When everything is ready, click Generate. Your video will appear in your Projects once processing is complete.

Use Avatar IV in AI Studio

You can also apply Avatar IV directly inside AI Studio.

Choose your avatar, then open the avatar engine menu in the script editor next to the voice selector. From here, switch between Avatar Unlimited and Avatar IV.

Select Avatar IV, choose your generation mode, adjust expressiveness, and add custom motion prompts or presets. You can refresh presets to explore new variations.

Once your settings are finalized, click Generate to render the video.

Finalize and submit

Avatar IV videos use Generative Credits, which HeyGen calculates automatically.

Confirm your settings and click Submit to create your final video.

Completion

You’ve now learned how to create realistic, expressive talking avatars using Avatar IV. This feature is ideal for personal messages, creative storytelling, and high-quality AI-generated content, delivered quickly and effortlessly.